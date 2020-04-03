2301 COVID-19 cases in India, death toll 56 Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. At present, there are 2088 COVID-19 active cases in the country. "A total number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 2301 in India, including 156... 👓 View full article

