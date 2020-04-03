Global  

2301 COVID-19 cases in India, death toll 56

Mid-Day Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. At present, there are 2088 COVID-19 active cases in the country. "A total number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 2301 in India, including 156...
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: India's 10 Coronavirus hotspots mapped: Compare your location

India's 10 Coronavirus hotspots mapped: Compare your location 03:13

 With count of Covid-19 cases crossing 2,000 in India, here's a brief summary of the situation in India's 10 hotspots. Delhi, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra each have two hotspots, while Gujarat and Rajasthan have one each. The most high-profile of these has emerged in Delhi's Nizamuddin West,...

