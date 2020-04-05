Coronavirus Outbreak: India gears up to switch off lights at 9pm after PM Narendra Modi's appeal

Global  

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
India will turn off the lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday and appealed to unite to "fight the darkness of the coronavoris pandemic".

Speaking to the citizens via video conference, Modi said, "On April 5, Sunday, at 9pm, I want 9 minutes from all of you....
 Amid lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation people to fight the virus by lighting a candle, lamp or flashlight of a mobile phone on April 5 at 9 pm. He also lauded the efforts of the people of the country for making the 21 day pan-India lockdown a success. Watch the full video for...

