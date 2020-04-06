1,445 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat event; total cases rise to 4,067, death toll 109 Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Out of the total 4,067 cases of coronavirus in the country, at least 1,445 have been found to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, the Union health ministry on Monday. The ministry said 693 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths have been reported since Sunday. The total death toll now stands at 109 in India. 👓 View full article

