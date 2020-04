Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 1 week ago New York in crisis as death toll nears 9/11 level 03:09 With dangerously low levels of medical supplies left, New York state braced for an onslaught of new COVID-19 cases next week after recording more than 500 deaths in a single day, bringing the total to nearly 3,000 - or about the same number killed in the U.S. in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Lisa...