Identification of hotspots, rate of doubling to determine lockdown timeline: ICMR

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Identification of hotspots will be a crucial step in determining lifting of the lockdown at the national and regional level, according to Raman R. Gangakhedkar - Head Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The first marker of control of virus spread is the rate of doubling time of...
