Identification of hotspots, rate of doubling to determine lockdown timeline: ICMR

Identification of hotspots will be a crucial step in determining lifting of the lockdown at the national and regional level, according to Raman R. Gangakhedkar - Head Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The first marker of control of virus spread is the rate of doubling time of ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gaurav Sharma RT @tweetdogra: India has a doubling rate of 4.1 days which could've been 7 had there been Tablighi ignorance. Going by these trends there… 7 hours ago Rakshit Sharma India has a doubling rate of 4.1 days which could've been 7 had there been Tablighi ignorance. Going by these trend… https://t.co/zHTfmGxS3t 7 hours ago Chowkidar Perumal pillai RT @SwarajyaMag: Identification Of Covid-19 Hotspots, Rate Of Doubling Of Cases Crucial In Decision On Lockdown: ICMR https://t.co/JTLdtwa… 14 hours ago An Indian 🇮🇳 RT @prasannavishy: Identification Of Covid-19 Hotspots, Rate Of Doubling Of Cases Crucial In Decision On Lockdown: ICMR https://t.co/HwcphE… 17 hours ago Prasanna Viswanathan Identification Of Covid-19 Hotspots, Rate Of Doubling Of Cases Crucial In Decision On Lockdown: ICMR… https://t.co/oPS0ZFnFpc 18 hours ago Sakal Times Identification of #hotspots will be a crucial step in determining lifting of the #lockdown at the national and regi… https://t.co/ZqgX7aEWEX 18 hours ago Swarajya Identification Of Covid-19 Hotspots, Rate Of Doubling Of Cases Crucial In Decision On Lockdown: ICMR https://t.co/JTLdtwaMsC 19 hours ago