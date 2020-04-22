Global  

SC rejects bail application of alleged AugustaWestland middleman Christian Michel

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the AugustaWestland VVIP chopper scam accused, on the ground that his petition "did not fall in the criteria for grant of relief". A two-judge bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising Justice B R Gavai...
