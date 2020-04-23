Global  

Unemployment likely to rise, imperative to provide Rs 7,500 to each family, says Sonia Gandhi

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Asserting that 12 crore people have lost their jobs in the first phase of the lockdown, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that it is imperative for the government to provide them with immediate financial assistance to each family to tide over this crisis and reiterated that the unemployment is likely to...
