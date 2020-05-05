Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > 'We never spoke about charging migrant workers'

'We never spoke about charging migrant workers'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
The government has not talked about charging anything from migrant labourers as 85 per cent of the transportation cost is borne by the railways and 15 per cent by state governments, the Centre said on Monday amid a row over the national transporter allegedly charging the workers for ferrying them home during the COVID-19-induced...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Special train carrying 977 migrant workers departs from Nagpur for Lucknow

Special train carrying 977 migrant workers departs from Nagpur for Lucknow 02:33

 A special train carrying 977 stranded migrant workers from Nagpur left for Lucknow amid nationwide lockdown on May 03. One of the migrant workers said, "I was there in quarantine for 32 days, the arrangements were pretty good. Before we were allowed to go, there was a proper medical check-up and we...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers' protest in Surat [Video]

Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers' protest in Surat

Migrant labourers pelted stones at police in Surat district, following which the security personnel lobbed teargas shells and baton-charged the agitated workers. The incident took place near Vareli..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published
Jharkhand govt is committed to bring every stranded worker home: CM Hemant Soren [Video]

Jharkhand govt is committed to bring every stranded worker home: CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren today at a conference in Ranchi stated that all efforts are being made to bring back stranded students and migrant labourers in other parts of country. "Jharkhand..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bishop deplores conditions of India's migrant workers under CO19 lockdown order (AsiaNews)

“The announcement of the lockdown made migrant workers jobless, homeless and in need of help for themselves and their families,” said Bishop Gerald Mathias...
Catholic Culture Also reported by •IndiaTimesbizjournals

Migrant Workers: Wake-Up Call For Malaysia – Analysis

The world was awakened to Singapore’s spike of COVID-19 cases among its foreign workers recently. This should alert countries like Malaysia and Thailand, which...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •HinduIndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this