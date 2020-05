You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Amid Pandemic, Mother's Day Isn't Business As Usual For A Chelsea Florist



Mother's Day is typically one of the busiest days for florists. Like everything else impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, things are a bit different this year. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:05 Published 33 minutes ago New York Steps Up Protections For Nursing Home Residents



Nursing homes residents have accounted for a large percentage of the almost 80,000 coronavirus deaths recorded across the country. Now, Reuters reports New York state has announced new protections for.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources 3,900 new Covid-19 cases and 195 fatalities in last 24 hours, highest increase in single day: Centre As many as 3,900 new Covid-19 cases and 195 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest spike in a single day, the health ministry said on Tuesday...

IndiaTimes 6 days ago



China reports 14 new coronavirus cases, high-risk area resurfaces China's National Health Commission reported 14 new confirmed coronavirus cases on May 9, the highest number since April 28 and up from only one case a day...

Reuters India 22 hours ago





Tweets about this