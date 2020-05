Indians arrive from Abu Dhabi, Dubai amid COVID-19 Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Late on Thursday evening, nearly 350 Keralites from Abu Dhabi and Dubai arrived at Kochi and Calicut International Airport, in the first batch of repatriated stranded Indians in UAE.



Three special Air India Express flights left for Abu Dhabi and Dubai to bring them back. "As per the state health department directives, all... 👓 View full article

