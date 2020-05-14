Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 likely by May end at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online

Zee News Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
The Bihar 10th Result 2020, BSEB Matric Result 2020 will be announced by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in May. The Bihar Board Result 2020, BSEB 10th Result 2020 will be published by the BSEB on its official website. Students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 matric examination will also be able to check their Bihar 10th Result 2020 via SMS.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rare glimpse of quarantine life aboard a luxury megaship [Video]

Rare glimpse of quarantine life aboard a luxury megaship

Exclusive videos and pictures reveal a glimpse of quarantine life aboard a luxury megaship off the coast of Brazil where around 650 crew members are in isolation due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
बिहार के डीजीपी की मजदूरों से अपील, कहा- लॉकडाउन औ [Video]

बिहार के डीजीपी की मजदूरों से अपील, कहा- लॉकडाउन औ

Lockdown 3, Lockdown 3 in Bihar, Red Zone, Orange Zone, Green Zone, Corona Virus, Lockdown, Corona Virus and Lockdown, Corona Hot Spot, Begusarai, Siwan, Munger, Nalanda, Kaimur, East Champaran, Banka,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:16Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bihar Board 10th result 2020 Live: BSEB to declare result on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release the Bihar Board Class 10 board examination soon. The results would be made available by BSEB on its...
Zee News


Tweets about this