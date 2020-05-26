Global  

BSEB Class 10 result: Bihar Board Matric results declared at onlinebseb.in

DNA Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
The BSEB Matric result 2020 result has been released by the board on its official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and would be made available on onlinebseb.in as well.
News video: Watch: Bihar 10th result 2020 declared by BSEB, 80.59% pass

Watch: Bihar 10th result 2020 declared by BSEB, 80.59% pass 07:50

 The Class 10th or matric exam 2020 result of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) was announced on Tuesday in which 80.59% of students have passed. This year 14,94,071 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 7,29,213 were boys and 7,64,858 were girls. A total of 12, 04,030 students...

