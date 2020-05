You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UP Board copies being checked with proper social distancing guidelines



Teachers returned to the centres to continued checking copies in Gorakhpur as UP Board class 10th and 12th results are to be announced in June. Social distancing measures were followed strictly during.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27 Published 1 week ago CBSE to conduct 10th, 12th board exams from 1st July to 15th July: Govt



The Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the remaining Class 10 exams (for students of violence-hit North-East Delhi ) and Class 12 board examination between July 1 and July 15. The.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:48 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Ashish RT @ANI: Bihar School Exam Board announces Class 10 board result; the overall pass percentage is 80.59%. 10 seconds ago FX16 News Bihar School Exam Board announces Class 10 board result; the overall pass percentage is 80.59%. 51 seconds ago