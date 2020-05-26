Global  

BSEB to declare Class 10 results today at 12.30 pm

Mid-Day Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
*Patna:* The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 examination results will be released at around 12:30 pm on Tuesday.

Anand Kishor, president of Bihar School Examination Committee, said that state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma will announce the results.

The results can be checked online...
Watch: Bihar 10th result 2020 declared by BSEB, 80.59% pass

Watch: Bihar 10th result 2020 declared by BSEB, 80.59% pass

The Class 10th or matric exam 2020 result of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) was announced on Tuesday in which 80.59% of students have passed. This year 14,94,071 candidates appeared in the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:50Published

