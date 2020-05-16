Lockdown 4.0: States wary about zoning parametres

Saturday, 16 May 2020 () As the three-phase lockdown nears its end and Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised lockdown 4.0 will be "in a new avatar", states are wary about zoning parameters. While many states are against entire districts being put in red zones due to presence of containment zones, some wanted that right of demarcation of zones be...
The Presidential election is slated to be held on November 3rd, 2020.
Reuters reports that Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign thinks there could be as many as 16 states up for grabs on election..