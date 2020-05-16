Global  

Lockdown 4.0: States wary about zoning parametres

Mid-Day Saturday, 16 May 2020
As the three-phase lockdown nears its end and Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised lockdown 4.0 will be "in a new avatar", states are wary about zoning parameters. While many states are against entire districts being put in red zones due to presence of containment zones, some wanted that right of demarcation of zones be...
More Than 30 US States Are Reopening

Amid soaring coronavirus deaths, several states in the United States have begun easing lockdown restrictions, allowing shopping centres, hotels, hair saloons,...
RTTNews


