Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra Government extends lockdown till midnight of May 31
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () Maharashtra government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the state till May 31, an official said. State Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta has issued an order notifying extension of the lockdown, the official said. "The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course," the order...
The state government of Maharashtra has arranged facility of buses for migrant workers in Mumbai amid coronavirus pandemic. Around 20 buses are going daily to drop these workers till borders of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. The facility of buses got started from May 11. The Maharashtra government is...
Transforming Rural India Foundation (TRI) of TATA TRUSTS on May 16 joined hands with the Jharkhand government on fight against COVID-19. It gave 8,400 PPE kits and other health protection equipments to..