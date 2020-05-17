Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra Government extends lockdown till midnight of May 31

Mid-Day Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Maharashtra government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the state till May 31, an official said. State Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta has issued an order notifying extension of the lockdown, the official said. "The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course," the order...
