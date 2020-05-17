Cyclone Amphan to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; West Bengal, Odisha likely to receive rainfall: IMD
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' hovering over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood is likely to "intensify" further into a "severe cyclonic storm" during next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm by May 18 morning, predicted the India Meteorological Department on Sunday. The IMD further predicted that the cyclone is very...
While speaking to media on May 17, the Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas spoke on Cyclone Amphan. He said, "Cyclone Amphan is likely to make landfall in between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon or evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm."
Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed ahead of Cyclone Amphan, which is likely to make landfall in between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) on..
While speaking to ANI in Bhubaneswar, the Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha, Pradeep Kumar Jena spoke on cyclonic storm 'AMPHAN'. He said, "Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Ganjam may be affected due..