Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyclone Amphan to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; West Bengal, Odisha likely to receive rainfall: IMD

Mid-Day Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' hovering over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood is likely to "intensify" further into a "severe cyclonic storm" during next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm by May 18 morning, predicted the India Meteorological Department on Sunday. The IMD further predicted that the cyclone is very...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Amphan likely to make landfall on May 20 as very severe storm: IMD Bhubaneswar

Amphan likely to make landfall on May 20 as very severe storm: IMD Bhubaneswar 02:20

 While speaking to media on May 17, the Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas spoke on Cyclone Amphan. He said, "Cyclone Amphan is likely to make landfall in between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon or evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Amphan: NDRF teams deployed in Odisha [Video]

Cyclone Amphan: NDRF teams deployed in Odisha

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed ahead of Cyclone Amphan, which is likely to make landfall in between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
AMPHAN: Odisha requests Centre to cancel Shramik Special trains in coastal areas [Video]

AMPHAN: Odisha requests Centre to cancel Shramik Special trains in coastal areas

While speaking to ANI in Bhubaneswar, the Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha, Pradeep Kumar Jena spoke on cyclonic storm 'AMPHAN'. He said, "Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Ganjam may be affected due..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Cyclone 'Amphan' likely to turn into very severe storm; landfall on West Bengal, Bangladesh coasts on May 20: MHA

The cyclonic storm 'Amphan', which is currently moving over Southeast Bay of Bengal, is likely to turn into a very severe storm and make landfall on West Bengal...
IndiaTimes

Cyclone Amphan to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Odisha: IMD

The coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places from May 18 evening.
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

XpressOdisha

TNIE Odisha RT @Sud_TNIE: #Amphan, moving at a speed of 3kmph for last 6hrs, will intensify into a very severe cyclone in next 12hrs. Now 990km south o… 2 minutes ago

DolaMohapatra

Dola Mohapatra RT @DeccanChronicle: Cyclonic storm Amphan hovering over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood is likely to intensify further into a se… 5 minutes ago

SimplyShil

Shil #Amphan may intensify further into a very severe cyclone late tonight or tomorrow (Monday) morning. It may move to… https://t.co/B2t03nAO5N 5 minutes ago

Sud_TNIE

Sudarsan Maharana #Amphan, moving at a speed of 3kmph for last 6hrs, will intensify into a very severe cyclone in next 12hrs. Now 990… https://t.co/HxjgcNDSn2 7 minutes ago

____omar7777

عُـــــمَر RT @RyanMaue: Sunrise on Cyclone #Amphan in the Bay of Bengal. Banding features coalesce into a central core with hints of developing eye… 9 minutes ago

killerboogeyman

The Hindu Boogeyman🇮🇳 RT @ANI: Cyclone #Amphan is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 6 hours & into a very severe cyclonic storm… 21 minutes ago

NikhilSinghBJP

Nikhil Singh Bjp-AnuragThakur Team RT @ABPNews: Cyclone Amphan To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm; West Bengal, Odisha Likely To Receive Rainfall: IMD. #CycloneAmphan #… 51 minutes ago

ABPNews

ABP News Cyclone Amphan To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm; West Bengal, Odisha Likely To Receive Rainfall: IMD.… https://t.co/agsF6NhIyM 52 minutes ago