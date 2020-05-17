Public spaces, flight ops, shopping malls to remain shut till May 31: MHA guidelines on lockdown 4.0

Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Prohibition on all public gatherings, closure of schools, malls and restaurants, and suspension of flight and Metro services will remain in force till May 31 as the government on Sunday extended the ongoing countrywide lockdown to combat the Covid-19 spread. The Union home ministry issued a nine-page guidelines listing the dos and don'ts during the lockdown 4.0 that has been clamped in the country to cut the chain of coronavirus infection.


