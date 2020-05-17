Global  

Public spaces, flight ops, shopping malls to remain shut till May 31: MHA guidelines on lockdown 4.0

IndiaTimes Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Prohibition on all public gatherings, closure of schools, malls and restaurants, and suspension of flight and Metro services will remain in force till May 31 as the government on Sunday extended the ongoing countrywide lockdown to combat the Covid-19 spread. The Union home ministry issued a nine-page guidelines listing the dos and don'ts during the lockdown 4.0 that has been clamped in the country to cut the chain of coronavirus infection.
Recent related news from verified sources

Lockdown: MHA allows sports complexes to open

Sports complexes were on Sunday permitted to open by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the fourth phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown, possibly clearing the...
IndiaTimes

MHA guidelines on restarting manufacturing industries during and after lockdown

The guidelines have been issued keeping in mind that mechanical, electrical and chemical equipment, which may not have been maintained during the lockdown may...
IndiaTimes

