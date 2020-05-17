Money can be put into people’s hands in several forms: Nirmala Sitharaman
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday the government consciously preferred a route aimed at empowering people rather than doling out cash because it felt that it was better suited to deal with the emergency that the Covid-19 pandemic had triggered. The FM said that the "package" is in line with approach, strengthened under PM Modi, to privilege empowerment over one-time cash handouts.
