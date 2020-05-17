Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Money can be put into people’s hands in several forms: Nirmala Sitharaman

IndiaTimes Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday the government consciously preferred a route aimed at empowering people rather than doling out cash because it felt that it was better suited to deal with the emergency that the Covid-19 pandemic had triggered. The FM said that the "package" is in line with approach, strengthened under PM Modi, to privilege empowerment over one-time cash handouts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: FM Sitharaman gives beneficiary statistics under PM Garib Kalyan package

FM Sitharaman gives beneficiary statistics under PM Garib Kalyan package 03:09

 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday while unveiling the last and final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic package, announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12, announced figures of people benefitted through different schemes under PM Garib Kalyan package. She...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

You're not officially old until you turn this age, according to Americans [Video]

You're not officially old until you turn this age, according to Americans

You're officially old at age 57, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 Americans pinpointed the age at which people consider themselves old, and revealed it to be a few years before the big..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
7 extreme beauty products to try while you aren't seeing people [Video]

7 extreme beauty products to try while you aren't seeing people

Social distancing for weeks can frankly get boring, though it’s absolutely necessary for public health. But if you look on the bright side, all this alone time is the perfect chance to test out some..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 02:04Published

Tweets about this

shameerindia

man_of_many_things RT @timesofindia: Money can be put into people’s hands in several forms: Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/ElOZSj19rM https://t.co/y6MRmzYFPp 1 minute ago

siegel_joy

Joy Siegel Dude, c’mon! Mark Cuban gets it! Put the money in the hands of people who will put it right back into the economy. https://t.co/BKVqO66Uih 5 minutes ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Money can be put into people’s hands in several forms: Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/ElOZSj19rM https://t.co/y6MRmzYFPp 6 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Money can be put into people’s hands in several forms: Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/EfcSyyVOhp 11 minutes ago

dr_vellore

RKV Money can be put into people’s hands in several forms: Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/DNh5odJBCB Download the TOI… https://t.co/Hwx74YMllv 13 minutes ago

TOITopStories

TOI Top Stories 'Money can be put into people’s hands in diff forms' https://t.co/lJSvQZ3KcP 21 minutes ago

Benjamin7_4

Jay Tackett RT @Benjamin7_4: SO AMERICA IS SUGGESTING YOU LISTEN TO US PUT YOUR BULLSHIT ASIDE FOR NOW AND DO A MONTHLY BILL OF 2000 PER MONTH FOR 6 MO… 31 minutes ago

Benjamin7_4

Jay Tackett SO AMERICA IS SUGGESTING YOU LISTEN TO US PUT YOUR BULLSHIT ASIDE FOR NOW AND DO A MONTHLY BILL OF 2000 PER MONTH F… https://t.co/2WdVU0Tr8U 34 minutes ago