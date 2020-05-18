Cyclone Amphan intensifies into very 'severe cyclonic storm', Odisha, West Bengal on alert
Monday, 18 May 2020 () Cyclone Amphan has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal after gaining strength, increasing the possibility of heavy rain and high-velocity wind in several coastal districts of Odisha and some areas of West Bengal.
Pamban port authorities have hoisted 'cyclone warning cage no. 2' at Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram. It was hoisted in view of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Amphan'. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm will intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm. Cyclone Amphan...
In a bid to create awareness among the masses, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand sculpture on cyclone Amphan. The sand art was made at a beach in Odisha's Puri. Pattnaik wrote a message 'Don't..
Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' hovering over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood is likely to "intensify" further into a "severe cyclonic storm" during next 12...