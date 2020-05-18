Global  

Cyclone Amphan intensifies into very 'severe cyclonic storm', Odisha, West Bengal on alert

Zee News Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Cyclone Amphan has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal after gaining strength, increasing the possibility of heavy rain and high-velocity wind in several coastal districts of Odisha and some areas of West Bengal.
