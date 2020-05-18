Global  

Yashwant Sinha taken into police custody while on dharna at Rajghat over migrant workers' plight

IndiaTimes Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha sat on a dharna at the Rajghat here on Monday, demanding that the armed forces be deployed to help migrant workers reach their homes.Sinha was joined by AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Dilip Pandey who demanded proper arrangements for moving stranded migrant workers back to their states.They were, however, picked up Delhi Police later in the evening and taken to a nearby police station.
