Ahead of domestic flight resumption, Airports Authority of India issues SOPs to airports

Mid-Day Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for airports as part of preparations for the recommencement of domestic commercial flight operations from May 25. According to the SOPs, airports have been advised to ensure that passenger seating arrangement shall be done in such a manner so as...
