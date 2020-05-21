Cyclone Amphan: 72 people killed in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to visit state
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Seventy-two people have died in West Bengal due to cyclone Amphan, which struck the state on May 20, said CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday. Urging PM Modi to visit the state to review the situation, Banerjee said: "Till now, 72 people have died due to cyclone Amphan. I announce a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families of those who died in the cyclone."
A 73-year-old woman returned home after getting recovered from COVID-19 in Mumbai. She was discharged from hospital on May 20. She encouraged people to fight against the deadly virus and said, "Corona..
Cyclone Amphan that battered coastal districts of West Bengal including Kolkata on Wednesday claimed at least 72 lives, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed... DNA Also reported by •Zee News •Hindu •Reuters India •Mid-Day •IndiaTimes