Cyclone Amphan: 72 people killed in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to visit state

IndiaTimes Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Seventy-two people have died in West Bengal due to cyclone Amphan, which struck the state on May 20, said CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday. Urging PM Modi to visit the state to review the situation, Banerjee said: "Till now, 72 people have died due to cyclone Amphan. I announce a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families of those who died in the cyclone."
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Cyclone Amphan Updates: कैबिनेट सचिव की Odishaऔर West Bengal के साथ बैठक

Cyclone Amphan Updates: कैबिनेट सचिव की Odishaऔर West Bengal के साथ बैठक 07:14

 Cyclone Amphan Updates: कैबिनेट सचिव की Odishaऔर West Bengal के साथ बैठक

