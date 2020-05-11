Uddhav Thackeray seeks more time to resume domestic flight services in Maharashtra

iamabs Modi government ministers does not have enough qualification to study situation of the country and take appropriate… https://t.co/WiiW4nRDmS 8 minutes ago Ramakrishnan K Marar RT @judedavid21: True ! Hope the Central Government will listen to the opposition parties . Uddhav seeks more time to resume domestic fli… 22 minutes ago University Admission Counselor 🇮🇳 RT @airnewsalerts: A day ahead of partial resumption of domestic flight services in the country, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks more… 25 minutes ago Kakira Uddhav seeks more time to resume domestic flights, says can't lift lockdown in one go https://t.co/6p7g2UD1HE via @timesofindia 42 minutes ago suranjana mandal Uddhav Thackeray seeks more time to resume domestic flights, says can't lift lockdown in one go | India News - Time… https://t.co/vHgfoeSvm6 46 minutes ago Wise Indian RT @rajuparulekar: Uddhav Thackeray seeks more time to resume domestic flights, says can't lift lockdown in one go | India News - Times of… 47 minutes ago All India Radio News A day ahead of partial resumption of domestic flight services in the country, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks… https://t.co/TcCV5yAY1B 49 minutes ago Chandrasekar Ganapathi Uddhav seeks more time to resume domestic flights, says can't lift lockdown in one go https://t.co/OzdL61A7yv via… https://t.co/2VEQEMRKLj 1 hour ago