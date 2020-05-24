Coronavirus outbreak: Uddhav Thackeray seeks more time to resume domestic flight services in Maharashtra

Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he has sought more time from the Civil Aviation Ministry to resume domestic air travel in the state and added that he cannot ensure if lockdown will be over by May 31 as "multiplication of virus" is picking up.







Monsoon season is approaching, hence, related ailments... 👓 View full article

