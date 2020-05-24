Coronavirus outbreak: Uddhav Thackeray seeks more time to resume domestic flight services in Maharashtra
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he has sought more time from the Civil Aviation Ministry to resume domestic air travel in the state and added that he cannot ensure if lockdown will be over by May 31 as "multiplication of virus" is picking up.
Monsoon season is approaching, hence, related ailments...
The Imphal Airport authorities are all set to attend their domestic flyers. Touch free document checking, sanitization box for luggages are being set up to ensure social distancing norms among passengers. From May 25, the domestic flight services will resume after nearly three months of coronavirus...
India recorded the biggest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus cases with 6,654 new patients in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,25,101 cases, the Union Health Ministry said today. The..
A 73-year-old woman returned home after getting recovered from COVID-19 in Mumbai. She was discharged from hospital on May 20. She encouraged people to fight against the deadly virus and said, "Corona..
Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as a member of the legislative council (MLC) on Monday (May 18, 2020) afternoon. This... Zee News Also reported by •Mid-Day •IndiaTimes
