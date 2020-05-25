Pending class 10,12 board exams to be held at 15,000 centres across country



Related videos from verified sources ‘Students can give CBSE board exams from city they are in’: HRD Minister



HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank spoke on migrant students giving exams during lockdown. The minister said CBSE will allow migrant students to give exmas from the city they are in. Students will.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:06 Published 17 hours ago CBSE allowed migrant students to write exams from respective district they are in: Ramesh Pokhriyal



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to allow migrant students to write exams from the respective district they are in, instead of coming back to the schools. Union Minister for.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:11 Published 1 day ago You Might Like

Tweets about this