Pending class 10,12 board exams to be held at 15,000 centres across country
Monday, 25 May 2020 () The pending class 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted at 15,000 centres across the country instead of 3,000 centres planned earlier, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Monday. The exams, which were postponed in view of the coronavirus lockdown, will now be held from July 1 to July 15. The decision has been taken to ensure social distancing at exam centres and minimise travel for students.
Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2020 were declared on May 26. This year, pass percentage of Class 10th exam is 80.59% as against 80.73% last year. Around 14.9 lakh students appeared for the exam including 7.2 lakh boys and 7.6 lakh girls. Nearly 12.04 lakh students passed the exam including 6.1 lakh...
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank spoke on migrant students giving exams during lockdown. The minister said CBSE will allow migrant students to give exmas from the city they are in. Students will..
