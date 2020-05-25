Coronavirus outbreak: Domestic flights take-off, but passengers harried as many cancelled
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Passengers were seen harried at the national capita l's IGI Airport on Monday as over 80 domestic flights were cancelled owing to state governments' cap on accepting flights. Significantly, domestic passenger flight services were re-commenced on Monday after two-months of suspension.
On day 62 of the countrywide lockdown, India has lifted restrictions on domestic flights. Although limited airports and number of flights are operating, it is a relief for this hard-hit sector where passenger services had been suspended for 2 months. Here is a look at the guidelines for flying issued...
India registered the biggest-single day jump in the number of coronavirus cases as 6,767 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day that India has reported more..