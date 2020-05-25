Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Domestic flights take-off, but passengers harried as many cancelled

Mid-Day Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Passengers were seen harried at the national capita l's IGI Airport on Monday as over 80 domestic flights were cancelled owing to state governments' cap on accepting flights. Significantly, domestic passenger flight services were re-commenced on Monday after two-months of suspension.



Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Day 62: Guidelines for domestic flight passengers from different states | Oneindia News

Day 62: Guidelines for domestic flight passengers from different states | Oneindia News 04:40

 On day 62 of the countrywide lockdown, India has lifted restrictions on domestic flights. Although limited airports and number of flights are operating, it is a relief for this hard-hit sector where passenger services had been suspended for 2 months. Here is a look at the guidelines for flying issued...

Goa Airport gets ready for domestic flight services [Video]

Goa Airport gets ready for domestic flight services

Keeping in view the partial resumption of domestic flight services from May 25, Goa International Airport authorities are taking measures to ensure social distancing among passengers to prevent the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published
Biggest single day spike in Coronavirus cases, 6,767 cases recorded in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Biggest single day spike in Coronavirus cases, 6,767 cases recorded in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India registered the biggest-single day jump in the number of coronavirus cases as 6,767 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day that India has reported more..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published

