Coronavirus outbreak: Passenger on Alliance Air's Delhi-Ludhiana flight tests positive for COVID-19

Mid-Day Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Air India on Wednesday said a passenger who was onboard an Alliance Air flight from the national capital to Ludhiana has tested positive for coronavirus and a total of 41 people, including five crew members, have been quarantined.

The flight was operated on May 25, when domestic flight services resumed after remaining grounded...
