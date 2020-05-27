Coronavirus outbreak: Passenger on Alliance Air's Delhi-Ludhiana flight tests positive for COVID-19

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'My heart goes out to them': Prince Charles pays tribute to musicians amid coronavirus



'My heart goes out to them': Prince Charles pays tribute to musicians amid coronavirus The 71-year-old royal has voiced his "heartbreak" at seeing musicians and performers around the world suffer as a.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:22 Published 19 hours ago Vande Bharat Mission: Stranded passengers in Russia praise quick response of Indian Embassy



A Special repatriation flight took off from Russia to India on May 26 to bring stranded Indian nationals home under centre's Vande Bharat Mission. This is first repatriation flight from Russia amid.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 20 hours ago

Tweets about this