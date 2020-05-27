Global  

States should come forward with Rs 20 lakh crore to battle Covid-19 disruptions: Nitin Gadkari

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
More liquidity is needed to boost economic activity following the coronavirus pandemic and states should come forward with Rs 20 lakh crore, while another Rs 10 lakh crore can be harnessed from public-private investment to fight the Covid-19 disruptions, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.
