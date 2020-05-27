States should come forward with Rs 20 lakh crore to battle Covid-19 disruptions: Nitin Gadkari
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () More liquidity is needed to boost economic activity following the coronavirus pandemic and states should come forward with Rs 20 lakh crore, while another Rs 10 lakh crore can be harnessed from public-private investment to fight the Covid-19 disruptions, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.
"Picture abhi baki hai mere dost", this is what Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said when asked about his opinion on central government's 20 lakh crore package. While speaking to ANI, Baghel..
