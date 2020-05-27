IAF commissions second squadron of Tejas fighters with chief flying solo sortie
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () The IAF commissioned its second squadron of the indigenous Tejas light combat aircraft on Wednesday, even as the Rs 37,000 crore contract for production of 83 more such single-engine fighters by Hindustan Aeronautics is set to be inked in the July-September timeframe.
The second squadron of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas fighter was inducted by Indian Air Force today at Sulur Air Force Station. 18 Squadron was operationalised by IAF Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria. IAF..
