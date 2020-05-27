Global  

IAF commissions second squadron of Tejas fighters with chief flying solo sortie

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
The IAF commissioned its second squadron of the indigenous Tejas light combat aircraft on Wednesday, even as the Rs 37,000 crore contract for production of 83 more such single-engine fighters by Hindustan Aeronautics is set to be inked in the July-September timeframe.
 Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria landed the LCA Tejas fighter after a sortie at the induction ceremony of the second squadron of the LCA Tejas fighters in Sulur, Tamil Nadu today.

