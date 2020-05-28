Global  

SC asks searching questions to Centre over migrant workers crisis

IndiaTimes Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The Supreme Court Thursday asked some searching questions from the Centre on the plight of migrant workers ranging from as to how long they will have to wait before going to their native places to who will pay for their travel and provide them food and shelter. The SC told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that migrants should not made to pay for their journey back home.
Video credit: Oneindia
News video: SC takes notice of migrant workers' plight, issues notice to Centre and States | Oneindia News

SC takes notice of migrant workers' plight, issues notice to Centre and States | Oneindia News 02:35

 The Supreme Court, taking note of "problems and miseries" of migrant labourers stranded by the coronavirus lockdown across the country, asked the centre and states to list steps taken by them and said it would hear the case on Thursday. A day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that no state...

After 41 yrs, Centre set to redefine 'migrant workers'

Learning from the ongoing migrant crisis, the government is set to redefine 'migrant workers' after 41 years and plans to register them to enable access to...
IndiaTimes


