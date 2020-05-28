SC asks searching questions to Centre over migrant workers crisis
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () The Supreme Court Thursday asked some searching questions from the Centre on the plight of migrant workers ranging from as to how long they will have to wait before going to their native places to who will pay for their travel and provide them food and shelter. The SC told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that migrants should not made to pay for their journey back home.
The Supreme Court, taking note of "problems and miseries" of migrant labourers stranded by the coronavirus lockdown across the country, asked the centre and states to list steps taken by them and said it would hear the case on Thursday. A day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that no state...
People in large numbers thronged Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Station on May 27 to catch homebound trains. Migrant workers were waiting for Shramik Special trains. Officials were trying to maintain social..