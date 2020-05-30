Chhattisgarh's first CM Ajit Jogi dies due to cardiac arrest
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () Ajit Jogi, the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and a mass leader who dominated the state's politics for long, died at a private hospital here on Friday, doctors said. Jogi (74) had been battling for life at the private hospital for the last 20 days and suffered a cardiac arrest in the afternoon, they said. He is survived by...
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 29 paid his last respect to the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh and former Congress leader Ajit Jogi. Ajit Jogi passed away at the age of 74 after suffering a cardiac arrest. His funeral will take place tomorrow in his native land Gaurella.
Chhattisgarh's first Chief Minister Ajit Jogi passed away in a Raipur hospital after prolonged illness. Jogi's demise was announced by Amit Jogi on Twitter. President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister..
