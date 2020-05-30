Global  

Chhattisgarh's first CM Ajit Jogi dies due to cardiac arrest

Mid-Day Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Ajit Jogi, the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and a mass leader who dominated the state's politics for long, died at a private hospital here on Friday, doctors said. Jogi (74) had been battling for life at the private hospital for the last 20 days and suffered a cardiac arrest in the afternoon, they said. He is survived by...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: CM Baghel visits Ajit Jogi's residence to pay his last respect

CM Baghel visits Ajit Jogi's residence to pay his last respect 01:10

 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 29 paid his last respect to the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh and former Congress leader Ajit Jogi. Ajit Jogi passed away at the age of 74 after suffering a cardiac arrest. His funeral will take place tomorrow in his native land Gaurella.

Related videos from verified sources

Chhattisgarh's first CM Ajit Jogi passes away; President, PM Modi pay tribute [Video]

Chhattisgarh's first CM Ajit Jogi passes away; President, PM Modi pay tribute

Chhattisgarh's first Chief Minister Ajit Jogi passed away in a Raipur hospital after prolonged illness. Jogi's demise was announced by Amit Jogi on Twitter. President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:36Published
Watch: Ajit Jogi's mortal remains taken from hospital to his residence in Raipur [Video]

Watch: Ajit Jogi's mortal remains taken from hospital to his residence in Raipur

Late Ajit Jogi's mortal remains is being taken from hospital to his residence Sagaun Bangla in Raipur. Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi passed away at age of 74 on May 29. His funeral..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi passes away

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi passed away on Friday at the age of 74. Ajit Jogi was admitted to a hospital in Raipur on May 9 after he suffered a...
IndiaTimes

