Lockdown 5.0: MHA announces fresh guidelines, malls and restaurants to open
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1". The coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30, but malls and restaurants can reopen from June 8 except in containment zones, or areas sealed...
Barber shops and salons reopen in Karnataka's Hubli on May 18. The step came as the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown came into effect. According to MHA guidelines, state governments will decide on..
