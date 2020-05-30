Global  

Lockdown 5.0: MHA announces fresh guidelines, malls and restaurants to open

Mid-Day Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1". The coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30, but malls and restaurants can reopen from June 8 except in containment zones, or areas sealed...
Related videos from verified sources

Despite MHA guidelines, devotees flock to temple in Amritsar [Video]

Despite MHA guidelines, devotees flock to temple in Amritsar

People flocked at Mata Bhadrakali Mandir in Amritsar for 'darshan' of their deity, to mark beginning of a fair. The devotees are being allowed inside the temple wearing mask. Social distance was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:46Published
Lockdown 4.0: Barber shops, salons reopen in Karnataka's Hubli [Video]

Lockdown 4.0: Barber shops, salons reopen in Karnataka's Hubli

Barber shops and salons reopen in Karnataka's Hubli on May 18. The step came as the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown came into effect. According to MHA guidelines, state governments will decide on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published

