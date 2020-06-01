Global  

ISRO congratulates NASA, SpaceX on historic launch of Dragon spacecraft

DNA Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Earlier on Sunday, SpaceX announced the successful docking of NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (49) and Doug Hurley (53) with the International Space Station.
Video credit: HT Digital Content
News video: SpaceX historic launch: What Donald Trump said for 'friend' Elon Musk

SpaceX historic launch: What Donald Trump said for 'friend' Elon Musk 03:37

 SpaceX likely to go ahead with historic space mission on May 30. On May 28, SpaceX had to call off the launch due to bad weather. Two NASA astronauts set to go to space on SpaceX's Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket. It would be the first human space flight on a private craft. It would also be the...

