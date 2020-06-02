COVID-19 vaccine development moving positively, next one month crucial: Bharat Biotech
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () The Covid-19 vaccine development is moving in a positive direction, next one month is very crucial, said Dr. Krishna Mohan Ella, Chief Executive Officer of Bharat Biotech. The company has formed a collaborative framework with the University of Wisconsin, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Thomas Jefferson...
