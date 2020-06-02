Global  

COVID-19 vaccine development moving positively, next one month crucial: Bharat Biotech

Mid-Day Tuesday, 2 June 2020
The Covid-19 vaccine development is moving in a positive direction, next one month is very crucial, said Dr. Krishna Mohan Ella, Chief Executive Officer of Bharat Biotech. The company has formed a collaborative framework with the University of Wisconsin, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Thomas Jefferson...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Unlock 1': Shopping malls, religious places to reopen from June 08

'Unlock 1': Shopping malls, religious places to reopen from June 08 02:35

 The Ministry of Home Affairs, on May 30 issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month. However, lockdown to continue in Containment zones till June 30, only essential activities will be allowed here. After two months of nationwide...

