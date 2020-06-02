Global  

RAhul Gandhi: Moody's has rated PM Narendra Modi's handling of India's economy a step above 'junk'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 2 June 2020
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Moody's Investors Service downgrading India's sovereign rating to the lowest investment rate and said that the global rating agency has rated his handling of the country's economy "a step above junk".

"Moody's has rated Modi's handling of...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Re-strengthening economy against coronavirus among highest priorities: PM Modi

Re-strengthening economy against coronavirus among highest priorities: PM Modi 01:24

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to mark 125 years since its inception in 1895 via video conferencing in the national capital on June 02. PM Modi said, "Re-strengthening economy against coronavirus is one of our highest...

