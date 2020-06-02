RAhul Gandhi: Moody's has rated PM Narendra Modi's handling of India's economy a step above 'junk'
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Moody's Investors Service downgrading India's sovereign rating to the lowest investment rate and said that the global rating agency has rated his handling of the country's economy "a step above junk".
