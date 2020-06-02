Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Adesh Kumar Gupta named new Delhi BJP chief, replaces Manoj Tiwari

DNA Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Adesh Kumar Gupta is a former mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday named Adesh Kumar Gupta as the new president of the party's Delhi Unit.
IndiaTimes

Adesh Gupta replaces Tiwari as Delhi BJP chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday named Adesh Kumar Gupta as the new president of the party's Delhi Unit.
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ashutoshanmol72

Failed Actor Ashutosh RT @AishwaryaMudgi1: Little too late. Wish these changes were brought before the incompetent leader with his army of useless buffoons ascen… 35 seconds ago

AishwaryaMudgi1

Aishwarya Mudgil Little too late. Wish these changes were brought before the incompetent leader with his army of useless buffoons as… https://t.co/wT0ETWfpm3 3 minutes ago

yrd007

Y R Dobariya (¥®D) Finally! Just wow😂 Manoj Tiwari removed as Delhi BJP president; Adesh Kumar Gupta named as replacement https://t.co/6NLPvq6ALT 17 minutes ago