Delhi LG allows releases of Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma

Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has approved the premature release of Jessica Lal Murder case convict Manu Sharma, who is serving a life sentence, according to an official order. The Delhi Sentence Review Board which comes under the Delhi govt had recommended Sharma's premature release last month. Sharma was convicted in Dec 2006 for killing Jessica Lal in 1999.


