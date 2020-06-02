Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma released from Tihar Jail
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () New Delhi: Manu Sharma, a convict in the 1999 Jessica Lal murder case, was released from Tihar Jail yesterday on the grounds of good behaviour after serving more than 16 years in prison, jail officials said on Tuesday.
