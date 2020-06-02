Global  

Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma released from Tihar Jail

Mid-Day Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
New Delhi: Manu Sharma, a convict in the 1999 Jessica Lal murder case, was released from Tihar Jail yesterday on the grounds of good behaviour after serving more than 16 years in prison, jail officials said on Tuesday.

Sharma had received the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for his release after a recommendation...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Jessica Lal Murder: Convict Manu Sharma released from jail on grounds of 'good behaviour'

Jessica Lal Murder: Convict Manu Sharma released from jail on grounds of 'good behaviour' 01:18

 Manu Sharma, convict in the Jessica Lal murder case, who has spent 17 years in prison was released from jail on June 01 on grounds of "good behaviour" after Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal allowed the same on recommendation of Sentence Review Board. Sharma was released on evening of June 02...

