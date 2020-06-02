Cyclone Nisarga's landfall to be rarest of rare events: Experts
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () As the storm brewing in the Arabian Sea intensified into a tropical cyclone Nisarga on Tuesday morning, many experts believe its landfall would be a rarest of rare events on the Maharashtra coastline. The last cyclone to hit Mumbai was cyclonic storm 'Phyan' on November 11, 2009. Nisarga is currently located around 400 km from...
Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani chaired a high level meeting over cyclone Nisarga in Ahmedabad. High level delegations attended the meeting to review the situation. The cyclone is expected to cross Maharashtra's Harihareshwar and Daman coast on the evening of June 03.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General, SN Pradhan on cyclone Nisarga said that 11 teams are deployed in Gujarat, while Maharashtra has 10 teams. However, Gujarat has asked for 5 more..
Fishermen have been issued warning in coastal areas as cyclone Nisarga is expected to hit parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3. CM Thackeray had also appealed to fishermen to avoid venturing into..
