Cyclone Nisarga's landfall to be rarest of rare events: Experts

Mid-Day Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
As the storm brewing in the Arabian Sea intensified into a tropical cyclone Nisarga on Tuesday morning, many experts believe its landfall would be a rarest of rare events on the Maharashtra coastline. The last cyclone to hit Mumbai was cyclonic storm 'Phyan' on November 11, 2009. Nisarga is currently located around 400 km from...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Cyclone Nisarga: CM Rupani chairs high level meeting in Ahmedabad

Cyclone Nisarga: CM Rupani chairs high level meeting in Ahmedabad 01:27

 Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani chaired a high level meeting over cyclone Nisarga in Ahmedabad. High level delegations attended the meeting to review the situation. The cyclone is expected to cross Maharashtra's Harihareshwar and Daman coast on the evening of June 03.

