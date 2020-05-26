Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ex-MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar appointed India’s next Ambassador to Finland

Indian Express Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Vande Bharat Mission: 143 Indians to return home as 1st repatriation flight leaves from Kazakhstan [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: 143 Indians to return home as 1st repatriation flight leaves from Kazakhstan

A special repatriation flight took off from Kazakhstan's Karaganda Airport to India on May 26. 143 Indian nationals will return home from this flight under Vande Bharat Mission. It was the first flight..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published

Tweets about this

radharaju18

radha raju RT @ketan72: Seasoned Diplomat & Former MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar appointed India's next Ambassador to Finland. https://t.co/gC6GmC4Z… 33 seconds ago

ketan72

Ketan Seasoned Diplomat & Former MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar appointed India's next Ambassador to Finland. https://t.co/gC6GmC4Zd7 8 minutes ago

dsb2309

DILIP SINGH RT @WIONews: .@raveesh_kumar has served for 33 months in the high-profile MEA spokesperson post. He passed on the baton to Anurag Srivastav… 9 minutes ago

PradeepGupta_PG

Pradeep Gupta_PG RT @AdityaRajKaul: Congratulations to @raveesh_kumar for being officially appointed as India’s Ambassador to Finland. He played a great rol… 9 minutes ago

DurgeshVikram10

Durgesh Vikram Singh RT @IndianExpress: Raveesh Kumar, a 1995-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, served as the spokesperson of the MEA from July 2017 to Apri… 41 minutes ago

indiasentinels

India Sentinels Former MEA spokesperson Raveessh Kumar appointed as ambassador to Finland @raveesh_kumar https://t.co/mWpQsCK4y7 1 hour ago

janakisaran

Murugan RT @suchiseetharam: Former MEA spokesperson @raveesh_kumar appointed next Indian Ambassador to #Finland2 hours ago

Ketaki89472534

Ketaki RT @bsindia: Ex-MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Finland https://t.co/Ijk4dOlPZL 2 hours ago