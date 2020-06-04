Kerala government orders probe into wild elephant death, Centre seeks report
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () The Kerala government on Wednesday said a wildlife crime investigation team will probe the brutal killing of a pregnant wild elephant last month in a forest area in Palakkad district even as the Centre took a serious note of it and sought a report from the state. The elephant had consumed a pineapple filled with powerful fire...
BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, on June 03 strongly condemned the death of a pregnant elephant which died after allegedly eating pineapple filled with firecrackers. "Forest Secretary should be removed, the minister (for wildlife protection), if he has any sense, should resign. Rahul Gandhi is from that area,...