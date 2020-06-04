Global  

Kerala government orders probe into wild elephant death, Centre seeks report

Mid-Day Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
The Kerala government on Wednesday said a wildlife crime investigation team will probe the brutal killing of a pregnant wild elephant last month in a forest area in Palakkad district even as the Centre took a serious note of it and sought a report from the state. The elephant had consumed a pineapple filled with powerful fire...
