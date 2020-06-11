India is not in community transmission: ICMR Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

There is no community transmission of Covid-19 in the country according to the Indian Council of Medical Research ( ICMR ) on Thursday. Professor (Dr) Balram Bhargava DG , ICMR, at a press conference in New Delhi said that the prevalence of the infection is at less than one per cent in the small districts, while it is just over one per cent in the urban areas.


