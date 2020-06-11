Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India is not in community transmission: ICMR

IndiaTimes Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
There is no community transmission of Covid-19 in the country according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday. Professor (Dr) Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, at a press conference in New Delhi said that the prevalence of the infection is at less than one per cent in the small districts, while it is just over one per cent in the urban areas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Centre says 'no community transmission in India' as cases spike | Oneindia news

Coronavirus: Centre says 'no community transmission in India' as cases spike | Oneindia news 02:21

 Centre says no community transmission despite a spike in coronavirus cases In india. ICMR said that India has reported lowest cases per lakh of the population. States cannot lower their guard and need to keep on implementing effective surveillance and containment strategies preventing the spread of...

Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 | '30,000 more cases likely in next 12-15 days': Delhi Health Minister [Video]

Covid-19 | '30,000 more cases likely in next 12-15 days': Delhi Health Minister

Delhi has so far recorded over 31,300 infections and more than 900 deaths. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on coronavirus situation. "Around 30,000 more cases are expected in the next 12-15..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:27Published
COVID-19: India far from peak, says ICMR [Video]

COVID-19: India far from peak, says ICMR

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on June 02 said that the COVID-19 spread in the country is far away from the peak right now. "Instead of the use of the word 'community transmission', we need..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19 live: India not in community transmission stage yet, says ICMR

 The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 8,102 and the number of cases climbed to 2,86,579 in the country after it registered the highest single-day spike of 357...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

SmartJagtap

Sangram Shivaji Jagtap India not in community transmission stage yet, says ICMR. #coronavirus - https://t.co/AC2Ce13yAj 44 seconds ago

airnews_abad

AIR News Ahmedabad RT @airnewsalerts: Indian Council of Medical Research (#ICMR) asserts that India is not in community transmission of #COVID19. #IndiaFigh… 2 minutes ago

RojerNath

Rajiv Nath RT @rdivia: Community transmission (CT) is when you can't trace the source of infection. It is tiring to see ICMR treat people of India lik… 2 minutes ago

ANN_Newsable

Asianet Newsable #India is “not in a community transmission” stage of the #coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Indian Council of Medica… https://t.co/i7380rqYeJ 2 minutes ago

rjayanth0211

rjayanth0211 RT @PTI_News: COVID-19: India is not in community transmission stage, says ICMR 2 minutes ago

Jainpankajkasan

Pankaj Jain RT @awasthis: IMP Breaking: “India is not in community transmission”- Dr.Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR. @ICMRDELHI says thats #Sero-survey sho… 3 minutes ago

CNNnews18

CNNNews18 India is not in the community transmission stage, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General,… https://t.co/0xJQuIMFid 3 minutes ago

umeshch24

Umesh Chandra RT @tt_tripathi: #CovidBreaking ICMR: India not in community transmission stage 3 minutes ago