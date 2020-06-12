Fact check: PIB busts fake viral message claiming complete lockdown from June 15
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, a viral message claiming complete lockdown across the country from June 15 has taken netizens by storm. However, the fact check team of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has called the bluff and identified the viral message as a fake news.The fake viral message that...
Children from 15 countries around the world have written poems to highlight the hardships children and families face during lockdown because of Coronavirus. Save the Children are releasing a series of poems to mark three months on since the Coronavirus Pandemic was announced. This inspirational poem...
Due to the rising cases of coronavirus in Dehradun, the city decided for complete lockdown on weekends. "We're undertaking sanitization work in Dehradun amid weekend lockdown (Saturday and Sunday). We..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:53Published
Tweets about this
Johnny a.k.a Becky ❌ 🍀🍀 RT @GOPeSucks: Debra Messing Spreads Fake Image to Attack Trump and Compare Him to Hitler, Ted Cruz Busts Her, But Good https://t.co/KN9tzV… 1 week ago