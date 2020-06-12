Global  

Fact check: PIB busts fake viral message claiming complete lockdown from June 15

Mid-Day Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, a viral message claiming complete lockdown across the country from June 15 has taken netizens by storm. However, the fact check team of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has called the bluff and identified the viral message as a fake news.The fake viral message that...
