Amid map row, Nepal police firing kills Indian national

IndiaTimes Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
A day ahead of a vote in Nepal’s parliament seeking to change the nation’s map to include a part of India in its territory, tensions escalated along the border in Sitamarhi district on Friday after a local disagreement turned ugly and led to firing by the Nepal Armed Police Force in which one Indian national was killed and two received serious injuries while another was detained in Nepal.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 1 indian killed, 4 injured after Nepal police fired near border with Bihar

1 indian killed, 4 injured after Nepal police fired near border with Bihar 05:00

 At least one Indian was killed and four others were injured after Nepal police personnel allegedly fired on them near the border in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district. The firing took place after a clash broke between locals and Nepal Police personnel at Janki Nagar border under Sonebarsha police station....

Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation, holds meet with Cheif of defence staff | Oneindia News [Video]

Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation, holds meet with Cheif of defence staff | Oneindia News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs for reviewing situation in Ladakh. The meeting comes on the heels of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:38Published
At least 2 killed after overbridge slab collapses in Gujarat's Rajkot [Video]

At least 2 killed after overbridge slab collapses in Gujarat's Rajkot

Two persons were killed on Monday when the retaining wall of an underpass on Rajkot- Gondal national highway collapsed near Aji Dam in Gujarat's Rajkot, police said. The two, identified as Rajkot..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published
COVID-19: Stranded Indians return home from Nepal [Video]

COVID-19: Stranded Indians return home from Nepal

Indian nationals especially migrant workers, who were stranded in Nepal amid lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, returned to India through India-Nepal border in Panitanki of Darjeeling district on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published

