Amid map row, Nepal police firing kills Indian

IndiaTimes Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
A day ahead of a vote in Nepal’s parliament seeking to change the nation’s map to include a part of India in its territory, tensions escalated along the border in Sitamarhi district on Friday after a local disagreement turned ugly and led to firing by the Nepal Armed Police Force in which one Indian national was killed and two received serious injuries while another was detained in Nepal.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 1 indian killed, 4 injured after Nepal police fired near border with Bihar

1 indian killed, 4 injured after Nepal police fired near border with Bihar 05:00

 At least one Indian was killed and four others were injured after Nepal police personnel allegedly fired on them near the border in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district. The firing took place after a clash broke between locals and Nepal Police personnel at Janki Nagar border under Sonebarsha police station....

