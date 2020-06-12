Amid map row, Nepal police firing kills Indian

Friday, 12 June 2020 () A day ahead of a vote in Nepal’s parliament seeking to change the nation’s map to include a part of India in its territory, tensions escalated along the border in Sitamarhi district on Friday after a local disagreement turned ugly and led to firing by the Nepal Armed Police Force in which one Indian national was killed and two received serious injuries while another was detained in Nepal.
At least one Indian was killed and four others were injured after Nepal police personnel allegedly fired on them near the border in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district. The firing took place after a clash broke between locals and Nepal Police personnel at Janki Nagar border under Sonebarsha police station....
Indian nationals especially migrant workers, who were stranded in Nepal amid lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, returned to India through India-Nepal border in Panitanki of Darjeeling district on..
A14-year old girl from Nepal was allegedly gangraped in Patna on June 01. Four people have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of the minor who had come to Patna to help her pregnant..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52Published
Tweets about this
Gold Newspaper 1 Killed, 2 Injured in Firing by Nepal Police Along Border in Bihar Amid Tension Between Neighbours https://t.co/y9cozPItxQ 2 hours ago
venessacandelarios 1 Killed, 2 Injured in Firing by Nepal Police Along Border in Bihar Amid Tension Between Neighbours https://t.co/SPjustRzye 3 hours ago
MS Khan RT @trtworld: One Indian civilian killed, two others injured as Nepal's border police open fire on group of Indians trying to cross the fro… 4 hours ago
TRT World One Indian civilian killed, two others injured as Nepal's border police open fire on group of Indians trying to cro… https://t.co/2R7jPeNMT5 8 hours ago
faruyazy RT @newsclickin: The incident comes amid a boundary row between the two countries after Kathmandu released a new political map laying claim… 8 hours ago
NewsClick The incident comes amid a boundary row between the two countries after Kathmandu released a new political map layin… https://t.co/rne2TGRS44 8 hours ago