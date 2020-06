Shayhak Marri RT @CNNnews18: Indian and Chinese military officials are engaged in high delegation-level talks in a bid to resolve the month-long row over… 2 minutes ago s.dwivedi I would assure Rahul Gandhi ‘Situation along our borders with China is under control’: Army chief Naravane… https://t.co/m7dTEcOfjq 4 minutes ago Simhadri CH RT @TOIIndiaNews: Everything is under control: Army chief on India-China border row https://t.co/9w1HyF5zqV 5 minutes ago Deepak Sahu RT @ANI: As a result, a lot of disengagement has taken place and we are hopeful that through the continued dialogue we're having, all perce… 6 minutes ago Ramesh Sargam China should be taught a strong lesson. The lesson should be such that they should not shake their tail in future w… https://t.co/naXoyq2nCa 13 minutes ago MOHAMMAD MASHROOF Army chief: everything is under control ICMR : Everything is under control I don't know what they mean. If you pe… https://t.co/xUJqdVFLBN 14 minutes ago AeY jay RT @Junaidbhatphoto: As a result, a lot of disengagement has taken place and we are hopeful that through the continued dialogue we're havin… 17 minutes ago Our Nagpur Everything is Under Control': Army Chief Says Hopeful of Settling 'Perceived Differences' With China Through Talks https://t.co/okGDBGCaQy 18 minutes ago