20 Indian Soldiers Killed In Border Clash With Chinese Troops
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () At least 20 Indian Army soldiers have died in clashes with the Chinese forces over Galwan Valley, a disputed region north of Kashmir claimed by both Beijing and New Delhi. Beijing has not confirmed any reports of its casualties.
The Indian Army initially confirmed the death of one officer and two soldiers, but issued an...
The Congress has termed as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development. Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter Shocking, Unbelievable and Unacceptable!...