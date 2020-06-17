20 Indian Soldiers Killed In Border Clash With Chinese Troops Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

At least 20 Indian Army soldiers have died in clashes with the Chinese forces over Galwan Valley, a disputed region north of Kashmir claimed by both Beijing and New Delhi. Beijing has not confirmed any reports of its casualties The Indian Army initially confirmed the death of one officer and two soldiers, but issued an


