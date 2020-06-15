India will sort out 'misunderstanding' with Nepal through dialogue: Rajnath Singh
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Asserting that the road built by India till Lipulekh Pass is very much in its territory, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that his government believed in sorting out the "misunderstanding" in relations with Nepal through dialogue. In a virtual rally for Uttarakhand, Singh underscored the deep ties between the two countries, saying they were bound together by "roti and beti", and no power in the world can break it.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs for reviewing situation in Ladakh. The meeting comes on the heels of repeated dialogue between India and China who have attempted to resolve the border row with continuing...
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke out on the tiff with China at the LAC in Ladakh. Rajnath Singh said that there are some issues and military level talks are underway to resolve them. He added that..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published