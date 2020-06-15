India will sort out 'misunderstanding' with Nepal through dialogue: Rajnath Singh Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Asserting that the road built by India till Lipulekh Pass is very much in its territory, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that his government believed in sorting out the "misunderstanding" in relations with Nepal through dialogue. In a virtual rally for Uttarakhand , Singh underscored the deep ties between the two countries, saying they were bound together by "roti and beti", and no power in the world can break it. 👓 View full article

