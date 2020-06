Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's death, recalls his support during 2018 floods Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and recalled his support to the state during the floods in 2018.



The 34-year old Bollywood actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. "We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early... 👓 View full article